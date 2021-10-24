CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community works to raise money for family of postal worker shot, killed in Pittsburgh suburb

By Christine D'Antonio, WPXI-TV
 9 days ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — People helped raise money for the family of a postal worker shot and killed while on duty in a Pittsburgh suburb earlier this month.

Lou Vignone was shot and killed in Collier Township while on his delivery route on Oct. 7. Federal investigators arrested and charged his former neighbor, Eric Kortz, in connection with the shooting.

On Saturday, people at an event in Rennerdale were asked to help out Vignone’s family with a little extra money.

“Everybody’s still in shock that it actually happened - that it happened and it happened to Lou. Nobody’s still believing it’s real,” said Andy Giroski, president of the Rennerdale VFD.

Vignone was well-known to those along his delivery route and people would often invite him in for a brief moment before he continued along.

“I was heartbroken knowing that it happened to him. You can’t put it into words the devastation that people cause when they do stuff like that,” said Jack Vermeulan.

All of the money raised at Saturday’s event was sent directly to the Vignone family.

Hays Woods: Pittsburgh’s newest and biggest park

PITTSBURGH — Hays Woods is a unique urban forest located right in Pittsburgh. Because of these unique qualities, the city decided Tuesday to establish Hays Woods as a city park that will expand its value for generations to come while preserving and restoring important natural ecosystems!. Flanking the Monongahela River...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing plane off Cape Cod

ORLEANS, Mass. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a small plane reported missing off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard in a statement said the search was suspended at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after several vessels and aircraft spent 55 hours covering more than 2,000 square miles of ocean off Cape Cod without finding any sign of the missing pilot or plane.
UPMC gives $500 bonus to 92,000 employees

PITTSBURGH — UPMC announced Tuesday that its 92,000 employees will receive a $500 bonus for their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic, according to our news partners at the Tribune Review. “Over the past 20 months, you have risen in truly exceptional ways to meet challenges we could have never anticipated,”...
