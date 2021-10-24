Community works to raise money for family of postal worker shot, killed in Pittsburgh suburb

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — People helped raise money for the family of a postal worker shot and killed while on duty in a Pittsburgh suburb earlier this month.

Lou Vignone was shot and killed in Collier Township while on his delivery route on Oct. 7. Federal investigators arrested and charged his former neighbor, Eric Kortz, in connection with the shooting.

On Saturday, people at an event in Rennerdale were asked to help out Vignone’s family with a little extra money.

“Everybody’s still in shock that it actually happened - that it happened and it happened to Lou. Nobody’s still believing it’s real,” said Andy Giroski, president of the Rennerdale VFD.

Vignone was well-known to those along his delivery route and people would often invite him in for a brief moment before he continued along.

“I was heartbroken knowing that it happened to him. You can’t put it into words the devastation that people cause when they do stuff like that,” said Jack Vermeulan.

All of the money raised at Saturday’s event was sent directly to the Vignone family.

