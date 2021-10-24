CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois beats Penn State 20-18 in NCAA’s first-ever 9-overtime game

By WTNH Staff
 9 days ago

(WTNH) — A little bit of history was made in college football, and it came in an upset.

Unranked Illinois won against Number 7 Penn State Saturday afternoon. And if that wasn’t enough, they did it during the NCAA’s first-ever nine-overtime game.

The teams were tied at 10 after regulation and the first two overtime periods. Then Illinois came out on top in the new two-point conversion shootout.

