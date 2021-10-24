Benwood Trunk or Treat about more than just candy

BENWOOD W.Va. (WTRF) The Benwood Unity Center and Temple Shalom have partnered to host a Halloween extravaganza.

Sunday’s event’s purpose was to bring the community together to celebrate those recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. Rabbi Joshua Lief says this tradition is about bringing families together for a happy and safe activity.

It is our annual truck or treat in support of the Unity Center. It is a wonderful organization that helps folks who are struggling with recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Halloween really is not really a Jewish holiday per say but helping our neighbors certainly is a Jewish value so we’re really glad to be able to give back to the wider community. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Along with the trunk or treat, they had games and activities inside the Unity Center, along with a dinner for everyone to enjoy.

