CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Let him play’: Pro-Kyrie Irving protesters forced back from Brooklyn Nets arena

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcMOP_0cbNCsI300
The group of protesters gathered outside Barclays Center before the Nets’ home opener.

Demonstrators supporting Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving gathered outside Barclays Center on Sunday before the team’s home opener.

A few dozen people were in the plaza outside the arena, some chanting “Let Kyrie play! Let Kyrie play!” and holding signs that said “Stand with Kyrie.”

A small group even broke through barriers and got all the way to the front entrance of the building, forcing arena officials to briefly close the doors while fans were trying to get in.

Irving is not with the Nets because of his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19. A New York mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city to be vaccinated in order to play or practice in public venues.

The Nets could have allowed Irving to play in road games, but they decided he wouldn’t be with the team until he could be a full participant. Irving explained during an Instagram Live post that he was doing “what’s best for me.”

Protester Curtis Orwell said he and others were fighting for “bodily autonomy and sovereignty,” and the right to choose what goes in their bodies.

“We also know so much more than we knew 18 months ago about the virus,” he said. “We have therapeutics that have been tried and proven to great success. Unfortunately, those kinds of voices are being totally suppressed and censored.”

Orwell said he was not vaccinated and knew some people who had lost jobs because they weren’t. “It doesn’t feel right to them and that’s OK,” he said. “We need to respect that.”

The Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly said that vaccines are crucial to preventing deaths from Covid-19.

There were many empty seats in the arena as the game against the Charlotte Hornets was set to begin, though it was unclear if the commotion on the plaza were the cause. The plaza was set up with some basketball hoops so fans arriving early could shoot and listen to musical performances.

“Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena,” an arena spokeswoman said. “Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has made it very clear that the team’s decision to keep Kyrie Irving off the court is strictly business. Tsai hopes that Irving “gets vaccinated as soon as possible,” but is currently unsure about that possibility. As long as New York continues to have a vaccine mandate, the star point guard will be unable to join the team as an unvaccinated player.
NBA
920 ESPN

Charles Barkley Rips Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving on Vax Stance

Last night the NBA debuted their 2021-22 season on TNT. There was a lot to be excited about, as the season tipped off with the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo taking on the powerful Brooklyn Nets, led by superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. All seemed wonderful but something or someone was missing and Charles Barkley didn't miss a beat pointing it out.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant makes Kyrie Irving admission amid Brooklyn stumbles

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently cleared the air about his honest take on his team continuing on without the services of Kyrie Irving. After another tough loss at home, this time against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the former MVP revealed that it’s definitely been challenging not having their primary court general out there as Irving continues to miss time due to the whole COVID-19 vaccine fiasco.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Nets forced to ‘sacrifice’ with Kyrie Irving banished

Kyrie Irving has said he does not want to become a distraction for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Well, whatever your point of view on the matter of vaccines and vaccine mandates in New York City, the Nets star has ultimately presented a distraction for his team. The team’s decision not to allow Irving to play in any games (including road games he would otherwise be eligible to appear in) presents an additional challenge, at least from an X’s and O’s standpoint.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Could Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving This Season?

Kyrie Irving is one of the most notable names in the NBA that has received attention for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Given the mandates in New York, it was revealed that Irving is unable to take part in home games with the Brooklyn Nets, forcing him to make a decision on his vaccination status.
NBA
theScore

Nets owner slams pro-Kyrie, anti-vax protesters for 'hijacking the issue'

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai accused protesters of "hijacking the issue" after demonstrators gathered outside the Barclays Center ahead of last Sunday's home opener to show support for Kyrie Irving, who's not with the team after refusing to comply with New York's vaccination mandate. "I just think that it's cavalier...
NBA
Yardbarker

Can The Brooklyn Nets Win The Championship Without Kyrie Irving?

Much is being made about the Kyrie Irving situation at the moment because the former NBA champion and 7-time All-Star is refusing to take the Covid vaccination, which has ultimately shut him out of the team. The Nets have made it clear that the team is moving forward without Irving, even if the point guard is available for away games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Protest Riot#Instagram Live#The Charlotte Hornets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Protesters supporting Kyrie Irving break past barricade outside Nets game

A group of protesters voicing anger that Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets while he refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 held a demonstration outside Barclays Center before the Nets' home opener Sunday. Some of the demonstrators managed to break through barriers and reached the front entrance.
NBA
KABC

Supporters Of Kyrie Irving, Who Opposes Vaccine Mandate, Protest At NYC Arena

(Brooklyn, NY) — Supporters of NBA star Kyrie Irving are protesting the point guard’s benching by swarming past barricades outside Brooklyn Nets’ home opener. Chanting "Let Kyrie play!", a handful of the hundreds of protesters clashed with security guards who rushed to protect the doors. At one point, the arena went into lockdown and fans with tickets were not allowed to enter. The Nets star point guard is banned from playing unless he complies with New York City's vaccine mandate. Irving has said he has no plans to do that.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Anti-vax protesters chant 'let Kyrie play' outside Barclays Center, attempt to storm into arena

This can’t be what Kyrie Irving envisioned. His supporters were supposed to be voiceless. Yet ahead of the Nets’ Sunday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, a group of anti-covid vaccine mandate protesters marched through Brooklyn and attempted to force their way into Barclays Center in support of Irving. The Nets star has been temporarily banished from the team until he fulfills the city’s vaccine mandate.
NBA
SkySports

Heatcheck: Should the Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons have dominated all the headlines and discussion in the build-up to the NBA's landmark 75th season. Simmons has wanted a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers for some time. He skipped pre-season completely and even after reporting back to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Have Taken Calls On Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving will not be able to play any games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and that certainly hurts the Brooklyn Nets' quest for a championship. While the Nets do still have Kevin Durant and James Harden, it's clear that they're not the same team without Kyrie Irving. One...
NBA
The Guardian

The Guardian

43K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy