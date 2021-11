PORTLAND, Ore. — An abandoned boat in the Columbia River near the Interstate 5 bridge sank where it sat Sunday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The boat hadn’t been used for a while and nonprofit Columbia Watershed Environmental Advocates was going to restore it. However, the founder of the group died and, according to the Coast Guard, the group was waived of responsibility for the boat.

