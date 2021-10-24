Washington wastes numerous opportunities in loss to Packers

Lambeau Field is set for Sunday's Packers-Washington game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic alternate uniform. Making its debut this season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time the team wore green and gold in its history. The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes similar to the jerseys worn in the 1950s, and matching green pants with gold stripes and matching green socks will complete the look. In the 1950s, the Packers organization was at a turning point amid the rapid growth of the NFL and following the departure of the team's founder Curly Lambeau. During this time, a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set up the team to stay in Green Bay through modern times ahead of Vince Lombardi's arrival at the end of the decade.

