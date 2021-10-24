CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico posts 87 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,666 new cases

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Sunday registered 87 more confirmed coronavirus deaths and 1,666 new cases, bringing the country’s overall death toll to 286,346 and the total number of cases to 3,783,327. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Reuters

Reuters

