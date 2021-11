The New York Knicks are a good basketball team that will probably give me a heart attack before the end of December. For the second time in five games, the Knicks let a surefire victory slip away in the final minutes, only to miraculously pull the win out of their own asses. This time New York was up 13 with 2:13 minutes left. But the Knicks did what they usually do when up big late — namely, stop running offense while one guy (usually Julius Randle) stands around with the basketball firmly squeezed between his butt cheeks. To top that off, they also fouled various Bulls on like five consecutive possessions.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO