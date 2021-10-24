CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers vs. Colts Week 7 Live Blog

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C2xX_0cbNB7Mi00

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:14 It's not raining hard outside -- it's a light drizzle. If this keeps up, the 49ers should win comfortably. But the harder and rains, the more of a toss up this game will be. The Colts' weakness on defense is their secondary. If it's pouring, the 49ers won't be able to throw downfield and attack that weakness. If it's drizzling, the 49ers will be able to throw downfield more easily.

One way or another, the 49ers have to find ways to get the ball to Deebo Samuel as much as possible. He's the entire offense. So if it's merely drizzling, throw it to him. If there's a torrential downpour, put him in the backfield and hand it to him. The 49ers absolutely cannot let the rain take Samuel out of the game. They have to manufacture easy touches for him -- call them layups. Because the harder it rains, the more both teams will have to run the ball. And the Colts running back, Jonathan Taylor, is better than the 49ers running back, Elijah Mitchell. So use Samuel in the running back rotation.

And get Brandon Aiyuk the freaking ball, too. The 49ers need to get someone other than Samuel involved in the offense, and George Kittle still is on I.R. So Aiyuk has to get targets.

3:55 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Trey Lance

Travis Benjamin

Ambry Thomas

Deommodore Lenoir

Trent Williams

Maurice Hurst

Javon Kinlaw

This means rookie guard Aaron Banks, the 49ers' second-round pick, is active for the first time in his career.

4:03 Here are the Colts inactives:

T.Y Hilton

Sam Ehlinger

Jordan Wilkins

Rock Ya-Sin

Kemoko Turay

Braden Smith

Will Fries

Hilton not playing will hurt Indianapolis, but All Pro guard Quenton Nelson will make his return from the Injured Reserve list, which is not good news for the 49ers.

4:47 It's raining really hard.

5:20 The Colts win the toss and choose to defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST HALF

5:28 On 1st and 10 from the Colts 14, Elijah Mitchell runs into the end zone for the touchdown. He ran 6 times for 57 yards during that drive. Excellent first drive by Kyle Shanahan. Been a while since I could write that. He has the run game working without Trent Williams, George Kittle and Raheem Mostert. Impressive.

5:29 Joey Slye misses the extra point.

49ers 6, Colts 0.

5:33 On the Colts first play from scrimmage, running back Jonathan Taylor fumbles and Fred Warner recovers at the Indy 28. Josh Norman knocked the ball out.

5:37 On 3rd and 10 from the Colts 16, Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles to his right and throws an incomplete pass intended for JaMycal Hasty in the end zone. Then Slye makes a 34-yard field goal. The run was working, and then Shanahan called three straight passes which gained no yards. Hard to understand.

49ers 9, Colts 0.

5:46 On 3rd and 11 from the Colts 24, Josh Norman commits pass interference then gives up a 57-yard catch to Michael Pittman. Three plays later on 3rd and 2 from the 49ers 11, Norman gives up a touchdown catch to Mo Alie-Cox. Yikes. Seems like the Colts found the 49ers' weakest link.

49ers 9, Colts 7.

5:54 On 3rd and 5 from the Colts 37, Garoppolo throws an incomplete pass intended for JaMycal Hasty. The 49ers moved the ball into Colts territory with a 28-yard completion to Deebo Samuel.

5:55 Slye makes a 56-yard field goal.

49ers 12, Colts 7.

6:05 On 1st and goal from the 2, Carson Wentz throws a shovel pass directly to Azeez Al-Shaair, who intercepts and it returns it to the 49ers 19. Huge play. What was Wentz thinking?

6:07 The 49ers call two passes and go three and out. Such a wasted opportunity.

6:13 On 3rd and 12 from the 49ers 44, Carson Wentz throws a pass that hits Emmanuel Moseley in the chest, but he can't catch it. He dropped two potential picks on that series. The Colts punt. The 49ers take over at their 10.

6:18 The 49ers call three straight runs and go three and out. It seems the Colts are adjusting to the 49ers' misdirection run game that was so effective in the first quarter.

6:21 On 3rd and 7 from the Colts 21, Wentz throws deep to a wide open Nyheim Hines, but he drops the ball. Would have been a touchdown. Huge break for the 49ers.

6:27 On 3rd and 8 from the 49ers 22, Garoppolo overthrows an open Ross Dwelley, and the 49ers go three and out. Horrendous throw. Colts ball at their 30.

6:32 On 3rd and 5, Wentz completes a screen to Taylor who loses a yard. The rain is intensifying and the game is getting uglier by the minute. Wentz fumbled the snap on first down.

6:35 On 3rd and 12, Garoppolo completes a pass to Samuel, who fumbles and the Colts recover at the 49ers 28. Terrible.

6:44 Emmanuel Moseley commits a pass interference in the end zone. Three plays later on third and goal from the 1, Wentz runs into the end zone for the touchdown. The Colts go for two, but Josh Norman breaks up Wentz's pass.

49ers 12, Colts 13.

6:46 Fans boo the 49ers as the leave the fied for halftime. Good for those fans.

SECOND HALF

7:15 On 3rd and 4 from the 49ers 40, Al-Shaair tackles Marlon Mack for no gain, and the Colts punt. The 49ers take over at their 10. Jimmy Garoppolo has completed just 13 of his past 29 throws dating back to Week 4.

7:23 On 3rd and 5 from the 49ers 41, Garoppolo gets hit and fumbles and the Colts recover at the San Francisco 33. Huge swing in the game.

7:28 Jaquiski Tartt commits a 39-yard pass interference penalty. Two plays later, Taylor scoots into the end zone for the easy touchdown. The 49ers might lose this game.

49ers 12, Colts 20.

7:36 On 3rd and 19, Garoppolo throws a 1-yard pass to Hasty, and the 49ers go three and out.

FOURTH QUARTER

7:43 On 3rd and 22 from the Colts 33, Hines runs up the middle for 8 yards. Then the Colts punt. The 49ers take over at their 30.

7:46 Shanahan calls three straight play-action passes. The result: 29 yard gain to Samuel, 27-yard gain to Charlie Woerner, 14-yard touchdown to Samuel. It took Shanahan 7 weeks to rediscover play action. Remarkable.

7:47 The 49ers go for 2 and Garoppolo's pass gets batted down.

49ers 18, Colts 20.

7:58 Jaquiski Tartt is out with a knee injury.

7:58 On 3rd and 12 from the 49ers 29, Wentz completes a 5-yard pass to Taylor. Then the Colts make a 42-yard field goal with 7:00 left. The 49ers have two timeouts left.

49ers 18, Colts 23.

8:05 On 3rd and 3 from the 49ers 38, Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pick.

8:12 On 3rd and 10 from the 49ers 28, Dre Kirkpatrick gives up a touchdown catch to Michael Pittman Jr. Kirkpatrick was filling in for Emmanuel Moseley who got injured during this drive.

8:18 Garoppolo throws another pick for good measure and the 49ers will lose. Good grief. Stay tuned for their grades.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 coaches on the NFL hot seat after Week 8

The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Injured Reserve
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
Yardbarker

What in the world was Carson Wentz thinking on this play?

Carson Wentz can make some great plays, but he also has a tendency to make some really bad ones, too. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz committed an ugly blunder on Sunday night during rainy conditions. Wentz’s Colts were at the San Francisco four-yard line and trailing 12-7 at the start...
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns, but Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw, Maurice Hurst all out Sunday for San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a three-week hiatus, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday night. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo's right calf has healed enough for him to start against the Indianapolis Colts. That announcement came after Garoppolo returned to practice on Monday and took most of the reps the rest of the week.
NFL
New York Post

Jimmy Garoppolo’s ‘worst’ week: Mocked by Mannings, ripped by 49ers legend

Jimmy Garoppolo has had about as bad a week as one can have while still keeping their job. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo would start on Sunday against the Bears, but did so in perhaps the least certain terms possible. After losing to the Colts, 30-18, on Sunday night, Shanahan said it was Jimmy G’s “worst game” of the season (he went for 181 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
All49ers

Is Shanahan a Genius or Fools Gold?

In the offseason of 2017, the 49ers were just coming off another disappointing season. The Faithful were growing tired of their current head coach, and then Jed York finally made the decision to part ways with Chip Kelly and look for a new coach. The hottest commodity at the time...
NFL
All49ers

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 4

The 49ers lost two games in a row against playoff teams. Here are the top five takeaways from their 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. I do not intend to write about the opposition team in my weekly takeaway, but I could not overlook this one. Pete Carroll's team reminds me of a formerly wealthy family who has lost all their fortune. They have no money or properties but live in a mansion about to crumble. Still, there is no shortage of bragging about the past glory days, and they remain in the social circles.
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Acknowledges the Importance of First-Team Reps for Trey Lance

Kyle Shanahan has seen the light. Trey Lance, who saw hardly any first-team reps in training camp, got his first full practice on Wednesday with the starters. While this is due to the mystery of Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury, Lance receiving first-team reps is extremely beneficial to his development. Shanahan himself now acknowledges the importance of first-team reps for Lance.
NFL
All49ers

49ers Should Start Trey Lance Against the Cardinals in Week 5

Jimmy Garoppolo could still start for the 49ers in Week 5. As it turns out, all he is dealing with is a contusion, so he is not expected to miss any significant time. On a conference call Monday, Kyle Shanahan said he does not expect to immediately rule out Garoppolo against the Cardinals.
NFL
All49ers

49ers 21, Seahawks 28: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 28-21 to the Seattle Seahawks, and now find themselves in last place in the NFC West with a 2-2 record. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. QUARTERBACKS: D. Jimmy Garoppolo started out well, as he completed his first 6 throws. But...
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
507
Followers
705
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy