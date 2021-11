This week we are kinda sad to announce, Zane Simon is dead folks. Not to worry, we have a short notice guest host for this event, Dan Tom. For those who don’t already know Dan, he is an MMA Analyst with MMAJunkie.com, and the host of the ‘Protect Ya’ Neck Podcast’, which can be found on iTunes and YouTube. He will be stepping into Connor’s shoes, while Connor leads the show for a change - in the wake of Zane’s demise... he has mustered the will to carry on!

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO