Grand Junction, CO

Judge Rules David Lesh Illegally Used National Lands To Promote Outdoor Apparel Company

By Logan Smith
 6 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — A federal court judge on Friday convicted a Colorado business owner who claimed he was “not getting noticed being super ‘eco this’ and ‘eco that’” with using U.S. Forest Service lands without permission in his social media campaigns.

U.S. District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher used Lesh’s publicity to make his decision.

“The advertisement and marketing campaign with which Defendant embarked, beginning with the Keystone Resort photographs, was one that relied upon social media trolling as a way to stir up controversy and free press while using NFS lands as the location or backdrop,” Judge Gallagher wrote in a decision obtained by CBS4.

Gallagher determined Lesh’s intent to publicize his company, Virtika, while on U.S. Forest Service land violated federal statutes.

David Lesh (credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

David Lesh, 36, posted alleged pictures of himself on three separate occasions in 2020 in three different locations.

The first depicted a helmeted snowmobile rider taking jumps at ski resort. It was posted on Lesh’s Instagram account on April 25 with the caption, “Solid park sesh, no lift ticket needed.”

Christopher Ingham, the Director of Mountain Operations for Keystone Resort, was alerted to the Instagram post that same day, according to the judge’s order. Ingham visited the resort’s terrain park that morning and found snowmobile tracks.

“Ingham noted that the tracks indicated that more than one jump had taken place and that, in addition to using the ski jump, the tracks indicated that snowmobiling had occurred around the resort, terrain park, through an area called Erickson Bowl, and down a trail on the NFS lands,” as stated in the judge’s order.

The Keystone ski area had been shut down the previous month due to concerns about the coronavirus . Employees had used snowcats to construct a berm around the terrain park and conducted weekly patrols to prevent unauthorized use of the facility. Signage was also placed around the feature.

Ingham also found that a utility shed above the ski jump was broken into and a shovel was taken. It was used to carve a channel through the snow berm wide enough to permit a snowmobile to enter.

In August, the caption to Lesh’s Instagram post was edited to include an obscenity directed at the resort’s ownership.

(credit: Virtika/Facebook)

More images were posted to Lesh’s Instagram profile on June 10, 2020, and October 21, 2020. They showed Lesh standing on a log in Hanging Lake and apparently defecating in Maroon Lake. Both are protected bodies of water on forest service lands, the judge noted.

Lesh claimed the photos were edited. Federal prosecutors in fact did not try to prove they were authentic.

But Judge Gallagher determined Lesh’s intent by using the images was to promote Virtika. He cited several times an interview with Lesh in a January 2021 New Yorker article titled “Trolling The Great Outdoors.”

“I wanted them to charge me with something,” Lesh is quoted in the New Yorker story. “The only evidence they have is the photos I posted on Instagram, which I know are fake, because I faked them. I realized they are quick to respond to public outcry. I wanted to bait them into charging me.”

“I want to be able to post fake things to the Internet,” Lesh added in the interview. “That’s my f***ing right as an American.”

Lesh told the New Yorker that his company’s sales increased 30% after the Hanging Lake photo went public.

“The more hate I got, the more people got behind me, from all over the world,” Lesh said. “It was an opportunity to reach a whole new group of people — while really solidifying the customer base we already had.”

In his decision, Judge Gallagher wrote, “The Hanging Lake and Maroon Lake photographs can be considered evidence of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake, or lack of accident.”

He also ruled that Lesh’s trespassing at Keystone Resort was commercial in nature.

Lesh was convicted on two petty offenses. The judge gave the two sides until mid-December to decide on an amount of restitution, or repayment of damages. Lesh’s sentencing date will not be set until the issue of restitution is agreed upon.

Lesh’s attorneys could also choose to appeal Friday’s decision.

Lesh first found notoriety in July of 2019 when he rode a snowmobile in an off-limits area of Independence Pass . According to the Aspen Times , Lesh did not admit guilt in the case but was sentenced to 50 hours community service and a $500 fine. Lesh’s own social media posts assisted Forest Service investigators in the case.

(credit: Karin Teague)

A month later, Lesh crashed a plane off the California coast. He recorded that, too, and posted it on social media.

(credit: CBS)

Lesh is currently banned from entering national forest lands.

CBS Denver

Dog Dies After Getting Trampled By Moose While Running On Summit County Trail Ahead Of Owners

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog named Arlo found himself separated from his owners Saturday and was trampled by a moose on a trail near Frisco. Despite the efforts of rescuers and family members, the dog later passed away at an animal hospital. (credit: Summit County Rescue Group/Facebook) A Facebook post by the Summit County Rescue Group showed team members carrying Arlo on a litter to a vehicle. The dog was unresponsive but breathing by the time they reached him, SCRG stated in the post. Once off the trail, his owners transported Arlo to the animal hospital. (credit: Summit County Rescue Group) The...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Spooky Sight In Southern Colorado As Tarantulas Continue Migration

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Pass Closed For The Winter Season

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Independence Pass has closed for the season. Colorado Highway 82 closed at 7 p.m. Monday due to a winter storm. The closure was extended into the seasonal winter closure starting Thursday. Closure gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes. The safety closure is to keep maintenance equipment operators and the public safe during the winter season. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Transportation said that plowing steep switchbacks on CO 82 on either side of the pass is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche...
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

$500,000 In Grants Aimed To Help Denver Special Event Companies

DENVER (CBS4) – A new grant program approved by Denver City Council is aimed at giving special event companies some relief. The industry, which struggled to stay afloat in 2020 due to the pandemic, has started to rebound thanks to a busy summer of weddings. However, uncertainty due to COVID-19 and trouble hiring and retaining staff continue to hold companies back. (credit: Kevin Snyder Photography) “So many people have left the hospitality industry,” said Syd Sexton, president of the Colorado Event Alliance and COO of Catered By Design. According to Sexton, corporate business has not fully returned, and neither have employees. Each predicament presents its...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Some Providers Ready To Schedule 5 To 11-Year-Olds For Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4)– Nearly half a million kids in Colorado could be eligible for their COVID-19 vaccines next week. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the CDC estimates the first shipments for kids ages 5 to 11 will arrive in Colorado on Nov. 1 or Nov. 2. They anticipate being able to start vaccinating this group around Nov. 5. (credit: Getty Images) The state’s goal is to have 50% of 5 to 11-year-old children vaccinated with one dose by Jan. 31, 2022. “We have received 171,000 doses for our initial first week allocation. That’s enough to vaccinate about 30% of this age...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Families Get Much Needed Food At Pop-Up Food Bank

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City hosted a drive-thru, pop-up food bank. It was an effort to help struggling families. The Denver nonprofit We Don’t Waste teamed up with King Soopers to give families a variety of fresh food. (credit: CBS) Most of the families heard about the event from their children’s school. One mother told CBS4 it really helped. “I’m not working, the only person who’s working is my husband. So this is a huge help for my family and I can tell it’s not just for me, it’s for a lot of people.” We Don’t Waste hosts about six to eight markets a month which serve thousands of people.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado, Keep The Booze Out Of Your Halloween Driving Plans This Weekend

(CBS4) – With only a few days until Halloween, Colorado law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrol for suspected impaired drivers. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies will start a county-wide DUI saturation operation on Friday. “Recent statistics indicate that DUI crashes are still in the top four causal factors for traffic related injuries and deaths in CO,” they stated on social media. Tomorrow the JCSO will be participating in a county wide DUI saturation. Recent statistics indicate that DUI crashes are still in the top four causal factors for traffic related injuries and deaths in CO. IT IS NOT SAFE to drink and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Phase One Of The Great Hall Project At Denver International Airport Is Complete

DENVER, (CBS4)- For more than 3 years travelers at Denver International Airport have dodged construction in the Jeppesen Terminal to catch their flights. “It’s like your house, where you could be renovating your house and still living in it,” says CEO Phil Washington. Those days are over because on Wednesday Washington and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock cut the ribbon on Phase 1 of The Great Hall Project, but it wasn’t easy to get here. The project which was supposed to be completed in 2021 was plagued by delays and budget issues. Hancock says despite all that, Wednesday was a day for celebration. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
