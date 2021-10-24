CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

2022 Could Be A Landmark Year For Movies

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to call it a day on 2021, but as I was compiling a rough draft to start writing my annual most anticipated movies list, I was struck by the sheer volume of potentially great movies we might be getting next year. I’m not even counting blockbusters that have...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Maverick Producer Fernando Sulichin on Working With Sean Penn, Oliver Stone and Spike Lee

It’s been a crazy year for Fernando Sulichin. But then crazy is kind of Sulichin’s wheelhouse. The 56-year-old head of production at finance group New Element Media — born in Argentina, based in London — has built his career in the independent film business backing the movies and directors that don’t fit the mainstream models. His first big break came with Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, which he joined as an associate producer, helping secure the first-ever film shoot in Mecca for the project. Sulichin’s eclectic tastes have led him to work with auteur outsiders Larry Clark (Bully), Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers), Jonas...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Ranking Wes Anderson’s Films

“The French Dispatch” is doing very well at the arthouse box-office. Wes Anderson fans are seeking this film out in theaters, which is great news for independent cinema. Searchlight Pictures released ‘Dispatch’ in 52 theaters in advance of its nationwide debut next weekend. Anderson’s ode to old-school journalism earned $555,000 on Friday, setting the stage for a $1.7 million opening weekend. Its $32,692 per-theater average will easily be the biggest per-theater average since the release of 1917 in late 2019. [via Forbes’ Scott Mendelson]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
David Fincher
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Elvis
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Steven Spielberg
worldofreel.com

Oscars: Jane Campion Destined to Win Best Director

This is the fifth instalment in our evolving series of 2022 Oscar predictions. We’ve already tackled the Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best International Film categories. Today, it’s Best Director. The Best Director category this year is a wily one in this weak year for quality filmmaking. So...
MOVIES
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies that Couldn’t Be Made Today

Way too often these days we hear ‘oh you couldn’t make that movie again’. This statement is usually aimed at movies that a lot of us enjoyed when we were younger, movies that are considered to be rude, offensive, and altogether horrible by people today. Even many of the actors that took part in the movies have spoken out against them by stating that they wouldn’t do such a thing again. But what a lot of people have also said is that it was a different time and like it or not, this was what was funny back then. Do you know want to know why? People knew how to take a joke when a stereotype was introduced, because it was nothing personal, no matter how much individuals want to take offense. Some stories, sure, are definitely a bit beyond when it comes to their subject matter, but others were a lot of fun and being so obviously offensive, they were insanely funny as well. But, as our society moves forward, the sense of what’s funny and what’s horribly offensive has started to shift. It’s kind of a pity really. Here are ten movies that some think couldn’t be made today.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Next Goal Wins
Deadline

Callum Turner To Star In George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys In The Boat’ Adaptation For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film The Tender Bar gearing up its awards-season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum. The Oscar winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys in the Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures, with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay with Chris Weitz penning a previous draft. Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Morrison, Ed Lachman and Other Cinematographers Call to Ban Functional Firearms on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”), Ed Lachman (“Carol”), Alice Brooks (“In the Heights”) and Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, are among the cinematographers calling for a ban of functional firearms on set. The open letter for support to ban guns on film sets comes following the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set. They described Hutchins’ death as “senseless, negligent and avoidable.” The letter calls for immediate support and action, not just from union leadership, but from producers and lawmakers “to affect unified change on our behalf ban all...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. have joined Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. Emily Blunt is already on board the Universal project, and with Damon and Downey now flying in, Oppenheimer has become one of the most stacked feature projects in recent memory. Universal is calling the movie an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Murphy is portraying the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
CNET

Ryan Gosling could be playing Ken in an upcoming Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling could be playing the man of Barbie's dreams in an upcoming Warner Bros. film about the Mattel dolls, according to a Friday report by Deadline. Gosling is reportedly in final negotiations to play Ken in the movie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie as Barbie.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Top John Carpenter’s Favorite Halloween Films

Director John Carpenter has directed some of the most iconic horror films of all time. In fact, his 1978 feature “Halloween” is as synonymous with the spooky season as trick or treating. But what movies is Carpenter planning to watch this Halloween? Le Cinema Club, a curated streaming platform that screens one movie a week for free recently saw the Master of Horror send them a list of his five favorite horror films and it’s a rogue’s gallery of some of the best in the genre. The list is comprised of Terence Fisher’s 1959 version of “The Mummy” starring Peter Cushing, William...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy