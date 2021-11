Albert Pujols probably didn’t think he would see October again, and vice versa. It hasn’t changed that much. Games last a little longer. Pitchers get shuffled more often. But there’s always a crazy crowd and at least one playoff ballgame that sort of leaves its tether and goes wherever. And there’s eventually a left-hander who can’t quite figure out how to get a baseball past Pujols. That has been true in three decades now.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO