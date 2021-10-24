CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Out Sunday

 9 days ago

Kane (COVID-19 protocols) will not be in Sunday's lineup against Detroit, Ben...

Patrick Kane
Kane
Kane, 2 other Blackhawks players out due to COVID-19 protocol

Patrick Kane is among a trio of Chicago Blackhawks players missing Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings while in COVID-19 protocol. Kane didn't take part in the pregame warmup and was ultimately ruled out. The Blackhawks placed the superstar winger in the protocol Saturday along with forward Ryan Carpenter...
Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
Chicago Blackhawks
Lange finally gets that milkshake from Malkin

The Penguins celebrated the Hall of Fame career of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who announced his retirement prior to the season, on Tuesday evening. While the Penguins may have fallen in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, it didn’t dampen a night that was all about the man who converted so many people into becoming Pittsburgh Penguins fans.
