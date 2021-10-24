Ogden police investigating 'suspicious circumstances' surrounding death of 41-year-old man

Ogden police reported Sunday they are investigating "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man.

At around 9:51 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 3000 Adams Avenue on the report of a cardiac arrest of the 41-year-old man.

Initial investigation revealed "suspicious circumstances," which are currently under investigation, the Ogden Police Department reported in a press release.

No further details about the investigation or initial incident were made available.

The identity of the man was also not released as officials first work to notify next of kin.

FOX 13

Leticia Chavez told FOX 13 News that she is the cousin of that 41-year-old man.

“He was a tough guy, but deep down inside he’s soft. He had a soft side. He loved his family,” she said.

She said she was taking her daughter’s friend home from a sleepover when she saw crime scene tape strewn across the yard. She said she immediately called her aunt.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry tia, I drove by right now and there’s cops and there’s tape around his house,” she said. “I said, ‘I don’t know what happened’ and she said, ‘Can you please go over there?’”

She said she spoke to one of her cousin’s friends who told her he came by Sunday morning around 9:45 a.m.

“[He] said that he found him in there, his door was open. It looked like somebody had broken into his door,” she said. “I just called my aunt. I let him explain it to her because I couldn’t. That just broke my soul to tell my aunt that her son is dead.”

Chavez and her family spent hours in the cold and rain watching as investigators dusted for fingerprints and inspected the scene.

“I’m hurt. I’m mad. I just want them to find whoever did this,” said Chavez.