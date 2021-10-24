CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Michael Tyler, Actor Who Played Gunther on ‘Friends,' Dies at 59

By Alexander Kacala
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown best for playing Gunther on "Friends," James Michael Tyler has died, TODAY has confirmed. He was 59 years old. The actor "passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after losing his life to prostate cancer," according to his family. "The world knew him as...

