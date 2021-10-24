Heather Hurley nonprofit organization holds gala for domestic violence victims

Organizers of the Heather Hurley nonprofit gala say Sunday's event in East Flatbush was a celebration of life.

Nicole Sharp founded the nonprofit in memory of her mother, Heather, who was fatally shot by her father following years of abuse.

Sharp says after her mother's death, the group has committed to teaching the public about domestic violence awareness, prevention and education. The gala, titled Purple Power, also remembers the victims who have lost their life from domestic violence.

Organizers say the best way to help victims is to donate. The money goes to helping survivors get on their feet after leaving an abusive situation.