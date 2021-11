This week’s featured animal is the pronghorn antelope. This is one animal you will not see in Estes Valley. Residents of sage brush and grassland habitats, pronghorn antelope will not be seen on this side of Rocky Mountain National Park, but you could, on a rare occasion, see a few outside of the west entrance near Grand Lake and Granby. More frequently you will witness these animals when driving north into Wyoming, the state that has more pronghorn antelope than all other states combined. Here are five more facts about this stunning animal.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO