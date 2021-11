WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The US Environmental Protection Agency is investigating after a Wentzville child was taken to the hospital after suffering from mercury poisoning. About five months ago the child spilled a small vial of elemental mercury while playing. The substance can be difficult to clean up and can linger for a very long time. The agency expanded the search for more contaminated places to other homes and schools.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO