Vigo County, IN

The Vigo County Health departments hosts another COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

By Terry Craig
 9 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine Q&A event Sunday at the Bethlehem Temple Church in Terre Haute.

The goal of these Q&A sessions is to educate the public on the COVID-19 and answer any questions that public may have.

Unlike other Q&A sessions, doses of vaccine were available to those that attended the session.

Ashlee Stewart is the Co-Coordinator of the COVID-19 Awareness Grant at the health department, and she said answering questions could lead to more vaccinations.

“We want people to get their questions answered and don’t have that scared feeling to get the vaccine,” So with the questions being answered, people are coming to get vaccinated.”

Stewart stated that the health department is planning to schedule more Q&A sessions in the future.

