‘Friends would not have been the same without you,’ Jennifer Aniston penned in a tribute to the late actor, who died at just age 59 after a cancer battle. Jennifer Aniston, 52, posted a sweet memorial to her Friends co-star James Michael Tyler just hours after his death. “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor,” she via Instagram wrote on Sunday, Oct. 24, including a heartbreak emoji.

