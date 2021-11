As the Las Vegas Raiders enter their bye week, they got good news on two key offensive players. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday that running back Josh Jacobs had a chest contusion and he will be fine. He missed the second half of Las Vegas’ 33-22 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Bisaccia said star tight end Darren Waller is “day-to-day” with an ankle injury that he injured in practice Friday. Waller sat our the win over the Eagles’ Bisaccia said Waller will stay in Las Vegas during the bye week to get treatment.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO