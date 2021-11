Demon Slayer's second season is currently retelling the story of the Mugen Train, the tale that filled the first movie of the Shonen franchise and became the most profitable anime film of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. With the latest episode, we dive further into the dreams of Tanjiro and his friends who have hopped aboard the demon laden runaway locomotive, and we see the Shonen protagonist experience a tragic reunion as he reunites with his family, along with a surprise guest who has seemingly lived a very different life from the one fans know.

