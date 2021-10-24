CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Legion’s annual spaghetti dinner raises money to give back

By Ashley Kaiser
 9 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY OHIO (WTRF) This annual fundraiser helps keep the American Legion operating.

This yearly spaghetti dinner is the Legion’s main source of income. Terry Puperi, commander of post 312 says that they run strictly on donations.

He says without the help from the community, he is not sure how they would do it. Puperi says American Legion is largely involved in the community and participates in many things.

We do the memorial parade for Belmont here. We help the museum, the Tristate Veteran’s Museum at the post. They share our building with us and if you ever get the chance to come out, it’s something to see.

I think as a whole the Legions around the county are a good thing to belong to as a veteran. You have a lot of advantages and a lot of benefits that come through the Veteran’s administration.

We’ve developed lifelong friendships; I would have never met those guys before. It’s just a nice organization to belong to.

Terry Puperi, Commander post 312

The American Legion 312 also supports Union Local Schools and provides students with scholarships.

