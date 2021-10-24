CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler dies after battle with cancer: Reports

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

( WJW ) — The actor best known for playing Gunther on the long-running show “Friends” has reportedly died.

James Michael Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles Sunday, TMZ and Variety reported. He was 59 years old.

He reportedly had stage 4 prostate cancer and had announced his diagnosis earlier this year , shortly after appearing on the “Friends” reunion show on HBO.

Firefighters find driver dead in burning car by freeway

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Tyler’s family said in a statement to TMZ.

The actor made appearances on other TV shows, like “Scrubs,” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” throughout his career.

Tyler was reportedly first diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He leaves behind a wife.

James Michael Tyler
