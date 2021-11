San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Matchup Preview (10/31/21) The San Francisco 49ers travel to Chicago to play the Bears at Soldier Field in an NFC inter-conference matchup. The 49ers are coming off a tough loss at home to the Colts in a heavy downpour; they’ve now lost four games in a row. With the loss, San Francisco has now started .500 or worse through six games for the fourth time in the Kyle Shanahan era. In week 7, Chicago was manhandled on the road by the Tampa Buccaneers 38-3. The Bears have scored seven points or less in a game seven times since 2019. They are the only team in the NFL averaging more yards per game rushing than passing this season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO