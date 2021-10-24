CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBNXS_0cbN0YeK00

MADISON, Wis. — An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin.

An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin.

The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Officials say there were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew.

A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles. The runway was closed for approximately five minutes.

American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Madison, NY
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Weather
PIX11

Upper West Side peephole shooting leaves neighbors on edge

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Neighbors are rattled following the attack of a 37-year-old mother Monday night. The victim, who was shot in the eye, was shot through her apartment’s peephole while looking to see who was at the door, police said. Ernesto Miller, who lives next door to the victim in their NYCHA apartment […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
WIS
PIX11

2 people fatally struck by Amtrak train in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two people were fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Hartford on Monday afternoon. Amtrak says the two people were hit by a southbound train shortly after 4:30 p.m. Their names were not immediately released. The railroad says none of the 23 passengers or crew members aboard the train was injured. […]
HARTFORD, CT
PIX11

NY, NJ Election Day: Live updates

It’s not just any other Tuesday. Another Election Day is upon us, with key races across New York and New Jersey prompting voters to head to the polls. Below you’ll find the latest updates, resources and information. 7:45 p.m. update A judge shot down a New Jersey lawsuit to keep polling places open late Tuesday […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three Brooklyn NYCHA buildings dealing with gas outages

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — At three Brownsville apartment buildings, some families said they haven’t been able to cook on their stoves for months. There’s no gas service — and with holidays just around the corner, the anger and frustration is at a breaking point. Dozens of residents came out to vent and made sure their voices […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Motorcyclist struck by NYPD cruiser, injured: officials

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn — A motorcyclist was injured when they struck an NYPD cruiser Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson. It happened in New Lots in Brooklyn at Linden Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., FDNY officials said. The officer was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue responding to a large fight, police said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Masked suspect hits man with ax near Columbus Circle: NYPD

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — An ax-wielding, masked suspect attacked a man on a Manhattan street Monday night, police said Tuesday. The 51-year-old victim was approached by the suspect on Broadway near Columbus Circle just after 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect threatened to kill the victim and then struck him in the left […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy