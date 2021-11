Anthony Joshua is visiting various established boxing gyms in the US as he seeks out a new trainer ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next year. Joshua’s tactics came under scrutiny after he lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts via unanimous decision, with the Briton failing to impose his superior size and power on the technically gifted Ukrainian.Joshua has exercised his rematch clause, with the second bout expected to take place in March 2022, and is currently spending time in the US exploring changes to his training set-up as he seeks to execute a more aggressive game...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO