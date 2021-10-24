CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the latest salmonella outbreaks, symptoms

By Jordan Unger
 9 days ago

(WJW)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a food safety alert for a salmonella outbreak linked to whole onions, but it’s not the only one.

The CDC estimates that salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year.

In addition to the recent alert on onions, the CDC has active alerts for salmonella outbreaks of seafood, Italian-styled meats and backyard poultry. Here’s a look at those outbreaks and what symptoms you can expect.

Onions

The contaminated onions were reportedly distributed by the company ProSource Inc. out of Chihuahua, Mexico. The company reportedly last imported the onions into the U.S. on Aug. 27.

Anyone who purchased these red, yellow or white onions should throw them out immediately, the CDC said. People are also told to thoroughly clean any spaces the onions may have been stored. The same goes for restaurants.

So far, the CDC is reporting that 652 people from 37 states, including Ohio, have been sickened after eating these onions, with 129 people hospitalized.

Seafood

On Oct. 7, the CDC issued an alert about seafood that was distributed to restaurant and grocery stores in Colorado.

Northeast Seafood Products, Denver, CO, voluntarily recalled certain types of seafood that were processed at their facility.

Impacted seafood included haddock, monkfish, bone-in trout, grouper, red snapper, red rock cod, ocean perch, pacific cod, halibut, Coho salmon, Atlantic salmon portions, lane snapper, tilapia, all natural salmon fillet, pacific sole and farm raised striped bass.

These items were distributed from May 2021 to October 7, 2021 to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado.

There have been 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states connected to the outbreak.

Northeast Seafood Products was named as a common supplier where some of the ill people ate or shopped.

Italian-Styled Meats

On Aug. 31, the CDC recalled some Italian-styled meat trays that were distributed nationwide to food markets and grocery stores.

The recall is for Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022 (UPC code 073541305316).

It was produced February 28, 2021 through August 15, 2021.

The 24-ounce trays containing two 12-oz packages have meats like uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa and soppressata on them.

There have been 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations across 17 states, including Ohio.

Backyard Poultry

The CDC is investigating an outbreak of salmonella illnesses from backyard poultry.

There’s been 863 (191 new) illnesses and 209 (52) hospitalizations across 47 states, including 39 sick people in Ohio.

The CDC warns that one in four infected people is a child younger than five years old. They urge parents not to let young children touch chicks, ducklings or other backyard poultry.

Here are the Symptoms

The most common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. People can also have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

Symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection. They typically last four to seven days.

Salmonella strains can sometimes cause infections in urine, blood, bones, joints or the nervous system (spinal fluid and brain). It can also cause other diseases.

You should see a doctor if you have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days without improving, bloody stool, prolonged vomiting and signs of dehydration like dry mouth/throat and dizziness.

People become infected with salmonella by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water, or by touching infected animals, their feces or environment.

For more information on these outbreaks and how to prevention infection, visit the CDC’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

