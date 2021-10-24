Looking for sandbags? Here’s where you might find them by county

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services set up an evacuation center for residents who are experiencing flooding from nearby creeks and storm drains in the Arden-Arcade area on Sunday.

There, residents can fill up sandbags to ward off the storm.

For those living outside of the City of Sacramento, Sacramento , Sutter and Placer counties have released directories to their own sandbag locations.

The City of Sacramento has also opened two additional sandbag locations Sunday evening.

However, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services warned they’re running out of sandbags at their locations.

Sacramento County

County Branch Center 3847 Branch Center Rd.

Sacramento CA 95827 Orangevale Community Center 6826 Hazel Ave.

Orangevale CA 95662 Westside Park 6555 West 2nd St.

Rio Linda CA 95673

Placer County

Tap or click here to view a full list of sandbag locations in Placer County.

Sutter County

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.