James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59

By Tim Stelloh
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Tyler, the actor best known for his role as Gunther, the general manager of the Central Perk coffee shop on “Friends,” died Sunday of cancer, his manager said. He was 59. Tyler, who was diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer in September 2018, became an...

