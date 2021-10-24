CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island High School’s Wright, Putnam, Regur Qualify For Cross Country Sectionals

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday’s IHSA 2A Galesburg Cross Country Regional was tough but these Rock Island Rocks were tougher and qualified for...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Rock Island Park Board Offering Basketball Clinics And Leagues

Rock Island Park Board is offering various basketball clinics and leagues this winter season!. Playing basketball is an enjoyable sport that suits many skill levels and ages, owing to its worldwide popularity. Playing a team sport, such as basketball, can provide unique physical and mental benefits. Research found that playing a team-based sport has a positive effect on bone strength.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Jeff Konrad Remix Of Pitch Black Manor Available Now

Pitch Black Manor – Over and Over Again (Jeff Konrad Remix):. Joshua Bentley, Chad Fifer, and Lyle Erickson gave birth to Pitch Black Manor (Quad Cities first Goth Rock band) over 25 years ago in East Moline, IL. In 2020 Pitch Black Manor returned with “Monster Classics” and in 2021 delivered “Night Creeps”. Bentley approached fellow Quad Cities producer/musician Jeff Konrad to do a remix of “Night Creeps” and the “Over and Over Again” (Remix) manifested.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam, IL
Rock Island, IL
Sports
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Metamora, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
QuadCities.com

Scott McCreery Performing At Rhythm City Casino In Davenport Saturday Night

More information can be found here: https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/…/mar/ScottyMcCreery.html. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

Quad-Cities’ Tammy And Kelly Rundle Win Emmy For ‘Over And Under: Wildlife Crossings’

Fourth Wall Films Tammy and Kelly Rundle are finally Emmy WINNERS!. Our film “Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings” won an Emmy last night! A HUGE thank you to Lora Adams and WQPT-PBS for the qualifying broadcast and all of your support! Our sincere gratitude to Ross Gipple, Mark Edwards, BeWildReWild, and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation for entrusting us with this important project. #MindTheSigns #bewildrewild.
MOVIES
QuadCities.com

Midwife And Amulets Coming To Rock Island’s Rozz Tox TONIGHT!

Midwife and Amulets will perform at 7 p.m. TONIGHT at Rozz Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $15 at the door. Midwife is the moniker of multi-instrumentalist Madeline Johnston. She lives and works in San Miguel, New Mexico by way of Denver, Colorado, where she spent the better half of the past decade developing her experimental pop project. As a self taught guitarist and recording engineer, Midwife explores dark subject matter in her anthemic, soft-gaze hits. Self-described as “Heaven Metal,” or emotive music about devastation.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Singers Win First Place in the American Prize in American Music

The Western Illinois University Singers were named the first place national co-winners of The American Prize in American Music (College/University Division), winning the coveted Ernst Bacon Memorial American music award for their performance of “Considering. Matthew Shepard.”. Ensembles of all types (instrumental, stage and vocal) and levels, high school to...
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy