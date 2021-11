Take your music appreciation to the next level! On Monday, November 1st at 6:00 pm at the Main St. Library (321 N. Main St.) Dr. Eugene Bechen from St. Ambrose University will put four essential rock songs under the microscope to give you a whole new level of understanding. We’re going to drill down into the instrumentation and textures, placing each piece in context to show why it is special.

