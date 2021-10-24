Norristown Residents to Meet Police Chief Candidates Oct. 28

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and related charges. Authorities state that Lavell Lamar Truvillion, 27 years of age, of York, PA, was charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Stalking, and Criminal Mischief following a domestic dispute. Police state that Truvillion, operating a motor vehicle, saw his ex operating another motor vehicle, and began to follow her. At the above intersection, he intentionally struck his ex’s vehicle, with his own vehicle. The victim pulled into an area convenience store parking lot, where Truvillion intentionally drove his vehicle into the victim’s for a second time. He then fled the scene. Truvillion also sent the victim over thirty-one (31) unwanted and unanswered text messages in a 24-hour period. The total loss sustained by the victim was $3,000.00.

