CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown Residents to Meet Police Chief Candidates Oct. 28

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORRISTOWN, PA — The Municipality of Norristown announced that the search for its new chief of police will open to the public next week. The Municipality will hold a special search meeting open to residents on Oct. 28 to get an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the final two...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

North Coventry PD Investigating Theft of Car in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, PA — The North Coventry Township Police Department took a report for a stolen 2013 Mercedes Benz C300, bearing PA registration KXA8673 on November 1, 2021. Authorities state that the vehicle was stolen between October 31, 2021, at 9:15 pm and the morning hours of November 1, 2021, from a resident on W. Mill Creek Way in Pottstown, PA. The image displayed is an actual photo of the vehicle.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Grants Totaling $315,000 to Assist in Ida Recovery

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Imagine having no choice but to spend your chemotherapy money on a trash dumpster for the debris covering your property. Or settling in a new country with your family, only to end up with your home destroyed and no insurance. Those were just two of the situations...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Is Hiring

STEVENS, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) announced it is accepting cover letters and current resumes from interested and qualified candidates for the position of police patrol officer. These positions are all full-time positions. The Department state that it does not employ part-time sworn staff. Officials...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Schwank, Adams Announce Pardon Project of Berks County

— State Senator Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and Berks County District Attorney John Adams this week announced the beginning of the Pardon Project of Berks County. Pardon Projects pair individuals seeking a pardon for a past crime with a pardon coach. Pardon coaches help applicants tell their stories and walk them through the application process free of charge. Anyone looking to volunteer can become a pardon coach by attending a training session.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Appoints Sara Manzano-Díaz to the Gaming Control Board

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced the appointment this week of Sara Manzano-Díaz to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). Manzano-Díaz recently served as executive deputy attorney general for public protection. “Sara is a dedicated and accomplished public servant who has extensive leadership experience in federal and state government,”...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize This Prolific Shoplifting Suspect?

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of shoplifting. Authorities state that the pictured male is a current suspect in relation to several retail thefts committed at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, located at 1136 Town Square Road in Pottstown, throughout the month of October.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Reading Mayor Announces Return of Holiday Parade

— City of Reading Mayor Eddie Morán has announced the return of the traditional Holiday Parade to kick off the 2021 Holiday Season in the City on Saturday, Nov. 20th starting at 10 a.m. “The Holiday Parade has been a long-standing tradition in Reading, and this year won’t be an...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chiefs#Municipal Council#Municipality
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced for Third-Degree Murder in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man will serve up to 55 years in prison on charges of third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death for two separate incidents both occurring in 2020. Matthew J. Moser, age 32, was sentenced by Lancaster County...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for York Man

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and related charges. Authorities state that Lavell Lamar Truvillion, 27 years of age, of York, PA, was charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Stalking, and Criminal Mischief following a domestic dispute. Police state that Truvillion, operating a motor vehicle, saw his ex operating another motor vehicle, and began to follow her. At the above intersection, he intentionally struck his ex’s vehicle, with his own vehicle. The victim pulled into an area convenience store parking lot, where Truvillion intentionally drove his vehicle into the victim’s for a second time. He then fled the scene. Truvillion also sent the victim over thirty-one (31) unwanted and unanswered text messages in a 24-hour period. The total loss sustained by the victim was $3,000.00.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Among Highways Restricted for Bridge, Sign Inspections

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) is among several state highways to be restricted in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Chester counties for bridge and sign inspections, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Monday, November 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Arrested for Strangulation, Assault

OXFORD, PA — An Oxford man faces multiple charges after he allegedly choked and headbutted a woman on Saturday, according to the Oxford Police Department. Authorities state that on October 30, 2021, at 6:00 pm, the Oxford Police Department arrested 35 year old, John R. Logan of Oxford for a domestic assault that occurred along the 100 block N Third Street at 4:35 pm. Police observed injuries to the victim. The female victim reported she was choked around the neck, headbutted, and spat upon in the face.
OXFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

West Whiteland Police Department Seeks Suspect in Shoplifting

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting case. Authorities state that the alleged theft occurred from the GIANT Food Store, located at 141 E. Swedesford Road in Exton, on October 26, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm. If you have any...
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Police Search for Indecent Exposure Suspect in Wyomissing, Berks County

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is searching for a man they say was involved in multiple indecent exposure incidents. Authorities state that the alleged incidents of a male exposing himself occurred in the Wyomissing Parklands. and that the same male is believed to be the suspect in all cases. There was a third call for a male trying to grab a young girl while walking her dog in the area of Berkshire Boulevard that was reported on October 28, 2021, at approximately 10 PM. This third case may or may not be related to the others.
WYOMISSING, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Veterans Parade Names 2021 Cohosts

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival, presented by Comcast, had announced Deputy Adjutant General for Veteran’s Affairs Maureen Weigl and Judge Patrick Dugan, joined by 6ABC anchor Alicia Vitarelli; to host the 2021 Parade and Festival. The 7th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade, broadcasted by 6ABC, will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 12:30 PM. With more than 150 organizations involving over 7,000 participants and 30 Veteran Service Organizations, the Philadelphia Veterans Parade is always a celebration to remember.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Norristown Farm Park Announces November Events

NORRISTOWN, PA — Montgomery County‘s Norristown Farm Park has announced upcoming educational and family-friendly events slated for November. Tuesday, November 9, 8:30 a.m. Get outdoors and join park staff for the park’s regular Tuesday bird walk. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair of ours. Wear sturdy shoes for hiking. All...
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

To Earn Public Trust, Trust the Public

Op-Ed by Stephen Wahrhaftig, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Chester County. The Libertarian Party of Chester County is running candidates in several municipalities this year. Finding candidates can be a challenge for us, since Libertarians, by nature, do not want to be politicians and tend to avoid positions of power. This is because we believe that the average citizen is capable of self-regulation and does not need a politician to tell them how to behave.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Guilty of Stealing Police Impounded ATV

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced that Ivan Nunez-Hurtado, 20 years of age of Coatesville, was found guilty by a jury of theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and related offenses for stealing an ATV impounded at the City of Coatesville Impound Lot. A witness contacted Coatesville Police after observing the defendant and a juvenile co-defendant stealing the ATV. The defendant will be sentenced at a later date.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy