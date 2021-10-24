CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Owners gather to bless their pets in Altoona

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rATRC_0cbMwD7900

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)-A morning full of appreciation and love as about a dozen owners with their pets assembled along the front lawn of Temple Beth Israel in Altoona for a blessing.

This annual blessing usually happens when they begin reading the tale of Noah and the Ark. Rabbi Audrey Korotkin has been hosting the blessing for twelve years. She says that it serves as a reminder of pets’ love for owners and the importance of giving the love back.

“We come to this every year with different experiences, sometimes with different animals,” Korotkin said. “And it’s a reminder of the fragility of life and the love that we have to share together as long as we have the ability to do that.”

The ceremony started with a special animal blessing. Then concluded with owners blessing with their pets and the singing of the song Rise and Shine. Folks were then proceeded to mingle and have refreshments.

American Heart Association reaches 84k goal in Central Pa heart walk

For the past few years, Korotkin has asked the owners, ‘What have you learned from your pet?’ There was an extra amount of appreciation due to the circumstances within the past 20 months. The common answer among the owners this year was patience and love.

David Maller has been attending the ceremonies for the past three years. He says that people learn a lot from their pets and can be smarter than owners.

“It’s amazing cause they didn’t care about what social status the other dogs were, what color their fur was, what breed, or anything,” Maller said. “They just had fun, and as people, we can learn a lot from that.”

Korotkin says it’s important for pet owners to be thoughtful with their pets and care for them just as much as they care for us.

“It’s important for people to be thoughtful about why they bring an animal into their home,” Korotkin said.

While advertising for the ceremony tends to be done within the Temple, Korotkin says that many people from the outside come to the ceremony to share experiences with others. Maller says that each time he attends the blessing, he says it’s a rewarding feeling. He feels great to be able to take care of the animals placed on the earth.

“It’s just a reminder of the responsibility we have to take care of them,” Maller said. “And it seems that emotionally they take care of us more than we take care of them.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Donations accepted for Professionals Auto Body holiday fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville is teaming up with Santa and local law enforcement to help struggling families in the area. The company is asking for monetary donations to purchase toys, clothing, food gift cards, school items and more. A donation of any monetary value will be accepted. Also accepted […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Salvation Army sharing free Thanksgiving dinners in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army is giving away free Thanksgiving dinners at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bedford on Nov. 25. Anyone who is interested can pick up a fresh carry-out meal between 10:30 and 11 a.m. The meal will have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy, pumpkin pie and […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Hunters protest on Roaring Spring mountain ground rule

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Nearly a dozen hunters gathered in Roaring Spring to protest the recent rule change on their mountain ground. In the council’s September meeting, they approved Resolution No. 2021-5, which closes the borough-owned 1350 acre mountain ground to hunters who are not residents of the borough or direct family members. The […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Borough resumes fall recycling schedule

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, Nov. 1, Huntington Borough employees will resume all recycling duties. Residential recycling pickup will be done weekly following the street maintenance and sweeping days schedule. Leaves and grass clippings will also be picked up on these days but must be in biodegradable bags or raked/blown to the curb […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lawn, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Altoona, PA
Lifestyle
WTAJ

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 280,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Pennsylvania alone, and this weekend, State College residents are encouraged to show their support to end the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in-person at Spikes Stadium (Medlar Field) at Penn State University in State Nov. 6. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy