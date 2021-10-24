CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 wanted in August shooting death of woman outside north Harris Co. hotel

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwQAs_0cbMt2b200 Authorities are searching for two men in connection with the August shooting death of a woman outside a north Harris County hotel.

On Aug. 7 at 8:44 p.m. deputies were called out to the In-Town Suites in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive in relation to a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found Bryanna Fogg in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. As the investigation went underway, authorities said Fogg was living at the hotel with family members and may have left to meet with someone.

Almost one month after the incident, in September, 35-year-old Anthony Ray Coats was arrested and charged in connection with Fogg's murder.

Authorities said they are still searching for Timmothy Johnson and a third man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or the Criminal Warrants unit at 713-755-6056.

Comments / 14

Kenneth Howington
8d ago

Not want to turn this into a racial issue but it appears most murders are done by African-American Males correct me if I am wrong.

Reply(5)
5
Larry Oliver
8d ago

WRONG.. you been corrected most murders are committed by males period. don't matter what race.. FACT CHECK: these murders between 1982-- May 2021. 66 OUT OF 124 MASS SHOOTING IN THE U.S..WERE CARRIED OUT BY WHITE SHOOTERS , AFRICAN AMERICANS 21 , LATINO 10 , ASIAN 8 , OTHERS 5 , NATIVE AMERICANS 3 , UNKNOWN - UNCLEAR 11. murders are murders no matter how they're committed.

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#North Harris Co#The In Town Suites#Homicide#Criminal Warrants#Crimestophou#Hcsotexas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy