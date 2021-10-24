CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Dr. Gillian Schmitz Elected President Of The American College Of Emergency Physicians

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is excited to welcome Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, as its president for the 2021-2022 term. Based in San Antonio, Dr. Schmitz is an associate professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. She also serves as the vice chair of education at Brooke Army Medical Center, where she teaches and takes care of patients in the emergency department.

Dr. Schmitz will devote her year-long presidency to empowering emergency physicians at work and demonstrating the value of emergency physicians' training and expertise to patients, policymakers, and leaders across health care.

"The nation's COVID experience continues to exacerbate health care challenges and emergency medicine workforce issues that we must address," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "During my term as president, ACEP will guide the evolution of the specialty and work to redefine the boundaries and perception of emergency medicine."

As demand for emergency care grows, patients continue to have a high level of trust in emergency physicians. An ACEP/Morning Consult poll notes that American adults overwhelmingly indicate a strong preference to be treated by a physician if they are having an emergency.

"There is no substitute for a licensed and trained emergency physician. Patients want the most qualified professionals available when their lives are on the line," said Dr. Schmitz.

Dr. Schmitz will lead ACEP efforts to encourage lawmakers and health systems to prioritize access to physician-led emergency care teams. At the same time, ACEP will be working to extend emergency physicians' expertise across specialties and beyond the walls of the hospital by embracing new roles in telehealth, in rural and disadvantaged communities, and through fellowships or other programs that span acute unscheduled care.

"ACEP is the unified voice of emergency physicians who have a wide range of experience and diverse perspectives that make this specialty fascinating, complex and ever-changing. I am optimistic for the future of emergency medicine, and I am eager to lead our effort to shape the path forward for the specialty while we take important steps to improve care for our patients."

Dr. Schmitz has held leadership roles within ACEP and the emergency medicine community, including past chair of the Academic Affairs Committee, subcommittee chair for the Medical Legal Committee, and chair for the Young Physicians Section. She is a former president of ACEP's Government Services Chapter and past board member of the Emergency Medicine Resident's Association (EMRA). Dr. Schmitz is a recognized leader in emergency medicine with honors including the National Early Career Faculty Award from the Academy for Women in Academic Emergency Medicine (AWAEM), EMRA's 45 under 45 and Mentorship Award, and ACEP's National Teaching Faculty award. Dr. Schmitz has a medical degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of North Carolina.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-gillian-schmitz-elected-president-of-the-american-college-of-emergency-physicians-301407173.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Winston-Salem vascular surgeon Dr. Julie A. Freischlag will become next President of the American College of Surgeons

Newswise — CHICAGO: Julie A. Freischlag, MD, FACS, FRCSEd (Hon), DFSVS, an esteemed vascular surgeon from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be installed for a one-year term as the 102nd President of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Freischlag assumes office Sunday evening, October 24, during a virtual Convocation ceremony that precedes the opening of the 2021 ACS Clinical Congress, also being held as a virtual event.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wsau.com

Dr. Pierre Kory: Physicians No Longer Allowed to Practice Medicine

Dr. Pierre Kory, a Wisconsin Intensive Care Physician and Lung Specialist (my favorite guest – shhhh…don’t tell the others!) joined me on Feedback to talk about Ivermectin, the war on repurposed drugs, Big Pharma (Pharmageddon), the deadly hospital protocol as dictated by the NIH and Fraud Fauci, and the fact that more people’s lives would be saved if physicians weren’t handcuffed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Great Bend Tribune

Dr. Miller named Emergency Department medical director at hospital

Rob Miller, MD, has served as Emergency Department (ED) medical director for only a short time but already is “impressed with the resources” at The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus. Dr. Miller credits this to local healthcare providers and administrators who share their talents and foresight while...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Emergency Physician#Facep#Covid
businessnorth.com

Essentia Health welcomes emergency medicine physician Andrea Kramer

Dr. Andrea Kramer, who specializes in emergency medicine, joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. “I chose Essentia because I want to practice emergency medicine within a larger, multi-specialty system,” said Dr. Kramer. “I’m excited to be a part of the team and look forward to carrying on a long tradition of providing quality health care.”
HEALTH SERVICES
msm.edu

MSM Congratulates Dr. Krystal Mills, Recipient of The American College of Gastroenterology’s Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research

ATLANTA – OCTOBER 21, 2021 – Morehouse School of Medicine is excited to announce that Dr. Krystal Mills, resident, Morehouse School of Medicine, received The American College of Gastroenterology’s (ACG) Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research (Trainee) and is designated as an ACG Presidential Poster. Dr. Mills’ scientific abstract,...
ATLANTA, GA
unmc.edu

Dr. Are honored by American College of Surgeons

For Chandra Are, MBBS, JL & CJ Varner Professor of Surgical Oncology & Global Health, philanthropy isn’t always about money. "You don’t always need a wealth of resources," he said. "You just need a wealth of spirit to give." What makes Dr. Are’s thoughts on this subject particularly relevant is...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
mghihp.edu

SON Dean Elected President of the American Academy of Nursing

Dr. Kenneth R. White, the first man elected to the position, will focus on strengthening the organization’s commitment to advancing health equity through nursing leadership, innovation, and science during his two-year term. Kenneth R. White, PhD, AGACNP, ACHPN, FACHE, FAAN, dean of the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of...
BOSTON, MA
nwahomepage.com

Dispelling Myths and Misinformation: Emergency Physician Separates Fact from Fiction About COVID-19 & the Vaccines

Many people have questions or are hesitant to get the vaccine in the US. Dr. Jessica Solis-McCarthy (American College of Emergency Physicians) joins Good Day NWA to address specific concerns about the vaccine and the virus and dispel any misleading information. This is straight talk from a doctor on the frontlines so that everyone can make safe choices about their health and protect themselves while COVID-19 surges through the community.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

New Health Order In Colorado Leaves Patient Transfer Decisions To Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up. It is currently at the lowest level, but an executive order from the governor lays the groundwork for hospitals to move into the next level of response. It would give the state and hospitals the authority to move patients. (credit: CBS) “We are full we are at capacity,” Dr. Connie Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, said. She believes they are likely not alone. “I suspect my colleagues at other intuitions are experiencing the same things.” Across the state the number of available...
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

American College Of Surgeons Calls On Congress To Stop Harmful Medicare Cuts

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) final rule released today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), scheduled to take effect in less than two months, will limit patient access to care at a time when the health care system is already destabilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final rule includes a harmful 3.75 percent cut to surgeons and surgical practices. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) calls on Congress to reverse these significant cuts that will hurt patients and their providers.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy