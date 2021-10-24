CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Hosted By Herbalife Nutrition Awards The 2021 International Distance Winners Vincent Luis And Emma Pallant-Browne With A $40,000 Cash Prize

By PR Newswire
 Oct. 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Report celebrates Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles winners Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne on taking the top podium spots winning the $40,000 prize purse. This year's event welcomed more than 2,000 elite and amateur triathletes, as well as 60 pros from the United States, Asia, and South America who battled it out for the top prize.

"Angelenos came out and cheered on the thousands of athletes from around the world participating in today's events," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for Herbalife Nutrition, North America Region. "We thank our sponsors, elected officials, and everyone who made it possible to host this event safely."

To ensure the participants and spectators safety, the company worked with public health officials in Los Angeles to ensure safety protocols were in place and followed all applicable federal, state, and local protocols. The event also followed COVID-19 safety protocols established by USA Triathlon. Additionally, sanitization stations and masks were available throughout the race for all.

In the men's elite division, Vincent Luis, who trains in Tinqueux, France, crossed the finish line with a time of 01:46:43. In second place, Ben Kanute from Phoenix, Arizona, completed the race in 01:47:55, and Miki Taagholt from Odense S, Denmark, captured the last podium spot in 01:48:14.

Winning the women's elite division, Emma Pallant-Browne, who trains in Farnham, United Kingdom, crossed the finish line with a time of 02:02:42. In second place, Amy Sloan from Lafayette, Colorado, completed the race in 02:04:07 and Heather Jackson from Bend, Oregon, took the third-place position with 02:04:20.

In 2019, the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles brought the sport back to the streets of Los Angeles. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, athletes once again began the ocean swim at the iconic Venice Beach. After participants exited the water, the race continued on bike down Venice Blvd. and through the heart of Los Angeles, ultimately culminating alongside iconic L.A. landmarks and finishing at the famed L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza outdoor venue.

This triathlon is the only urban point-to-point course, offerring athletes various options from an International and Sprint distance triathlon and relays as well as an Aquabike, a Bike Tour, and 5K Run/Walk.

Upon completing the race, athletes and spectators came together at the Finish Line Festival. The festival featured entertainment, a kids zone, and Ninja Nation course, and other family-friendly activities.

Fundraising efforts from the 5k benefitted JDRF, this year's non-profit of choice that works to fund Type 1 diabetes research. At the finish line, as part of an official check presentation, the organization was given a $100,000 donation on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

For more information, visit www.Herbalife24Tri.LA.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Report is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalife24-triathlon-los-angeles-hosted-by-herbalife-nutrition-awards-the-2021-international-distance-winners-vincent-luis-and-emma-pallant-browne-with-a-40-000-cash-prize-301407176.html

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Report

