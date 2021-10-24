CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Southeast Notes: Knight, Lowry, Ball, Heat

By JD Shaw
hoopsrumors.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran NBA guard Brandon Knight was selected by the Heat‘s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, with the No. 4 pick in the G League draft on Saturday. Knight is hoping to make a comeback, as the 29-year-old last appeared in a game in March of 2020. “I...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why Kyle Lowry is being underutilized by his new team

There is a perception around the league that point guard, Kyle Lowry, is responsible for getting the Miami Heat to play faster this season. Dan Devine of The Ringer stated on October 29th that Lowry has “already provided a vital injection of velocity and opportunism” into the team early on this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry starting Thursday night in Heat debut

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry is making his debut with the Heat, as he signed a 3-year, $85 million deal in the season. He'll be the team's starting point guard going forward this season. Joining Lowry in the lineup are Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo.
NBA
arcamax.com

Heat find that without Kyle Lowry there is no Plan B

Plan B? Apparently it’s anybody’s guess when it comes to the Miami Heat’s approach without point guard Kyle Lowry. After a preseason when players were effusive about the unique stylings of the team’s prized offseason acquisition, the reality of how far the Heat have moved into Lowry’s orbit became evident in his absence Saturday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Making Things Simpler For Teammates

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry had just five points and six assists in Thursday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, but teammates are already loving his impact. Here's a look at what the Heat had to say about his first regular season in a Heat uniform:. JIMMY BUTLER: “Kyle is always...
NBA
Yardbarker

Winning Attitude is Perhaps Kyle Lowry's Best Asset for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat brought in veteran guard Kyle Lowry for his ability to facilitate. They also signed him last offseason for his scoring. And leadership. And championship pedigree. But, mostly importantly, Lowry is on the roster for wins. That's all Heat team president Pat Riley cares about his latest free...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Heat’s Kyle Lowry laps Kobe Bryant for historic NBA milestone

It was a huge day for Miami Heat’s new guard Kyle Lowry he ended up moving past the great Kobe Bryant in all-time threes made in his Heat debut. The former NBA champion finally got his name on the board in the third quarter with his first three-pointer for the Heat which put him past […] The post VIDEO: Heat’s Kyle Lowry laps Kobe Bryant for historic NBA milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (ankle) questionable for Heat Monday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Lowry missed the team's last game due to an ankle injury, but he has a chance to return to the court just a couple days later. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Lowry return, Gabe Vincent would likely revert to a bench role.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Knight Lowry Ball#The Sioux Falls Skyforce#The Sun Sentinel#Summer League#The Southeast Division#Pacers#The Charlotte Observer#Magic
chatsports.com

Kyle Lowry out for Heat vs. Pacers Because of Ankle Injury

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss his team's game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday with an ankle injury, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Gabe Vincent will start in Lowry's place. The 35-year-old made his Heat debut on Thursday, posting five points and six...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kyle Lowry Suffers Ankle Injury in Heat vs Bucks; Limps Towards Locker Room

Ever since the Miami Heat added Kyle Lowry into their team, their Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have added the hype to become of the favorites in the league. The 2020 Eastern Conference Champions start their NBA 2021-22 Season campaign against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, where marquee player Kyle Lowry seems to have picked up an ankle injury as he makes his way into the locker room.
NBA
chatsports.com

Five daily thoughts: Kyle Lowry’s Heat debut and more

It’s game day again, and they’re coming on fast now, aren’t they? The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics tonight and the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow, and then it’s every day for a week. Phew!. 1. Favourite Son. Kyle Lowry made his Miami Heat debut last night, and, well, it was...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
northwestgeorgianews.com

Heat unable to overcome absence of Kyle Lowry in 102-91 OT loss in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Heat did not have the engine that drives their offense, so they turned to their defense Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It almost worked. Almost. With point guard Kyle Lowry out with an ankle sprain, and with the Heat falling behind by...
NBA
Heat Nation

Video: Kyle Lowry suffers injury in Miami Heat debut vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Lowry’s tenure with the Miami Heat is off to an inauspicious start, as he injured his ankle in Thursday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry was acquired this offseason in a big trade with the Toronto Raptors. His ability to score, get others involved and dictate the tempo will be key in Miami’s hopes to return to the NBA Finals.
NBA
chatsports.com

Lowry for Three: How Gravity can Bolster the HEAT Offense

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, National Basketball Association, Dwyane Wade, Denver Nuggets, Bam Adebayo, Alonzo Mourning, Erik Spoelstra. Once upon a time, the old hoops adage was that you needed a dominant, low-post big man to contend in the NBA. This may be a bit surprising to any younger readers raised on a league that now regularly features teams attempting 30-to-40 threes a game, but it"s how many front offices approached team building and why center remains the position with the most MVP awards given out in the league"s history, even with a 20-year drought of winners at that position before Denver Nuggets wunderkind Nikola Jokiu0107 won this past season.
NBA
Miami Herald

Heat rules out Kyle Lowry vs. Pacers. Also, what the Heat did in the G League draft

The Miami Heat didn’t have its starting point guard for the second game of the regular season. Veteran Kyle Lowry was ruled out about 30 minutes before the start of Saturday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse because of a sprained left ankle. Gabe Vincent started in Lowry’s place.
NBA
chatsports.com

Lowry, Robinson have struggled from 3. The Heat are still 4-1.

If Miami Heat fans have one critique over their team’s start to the season, it’s that Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry haven't shot 3-pointers well. Robinson, who now is getting paid like one of the top shooters in the NBA, went just 2-for-11 from 3 in last night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Erik Spoelstra played Max Strus over Robinson in the fourth quarter of that game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy