St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lafitte gives back to community after Ida

LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — In many ways, Sundays have been different for the parishioners of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lafitte. The church they once prayed in is now gutted, after four feet of water swept into the building during Hurricane Ida.

But the meaning Sundays remains the same.

“The church should be a place of refuge for the people when they are in a disaster. That’s why I prepared the church here as a place of shelter where they find comfort,” said Father Luke Nguyen with St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

Despite the church’s damages, members of St. Anthony’s have been serving the people of Lafitte since Hurricane Ida.

What was once the church hall is now a donation center, packed with food and supplies.

“This is a great example of family and community and Christian unity right now,” said volunteer Ellie Melancon.

The donation center on Jean Lafitte Boulevard also serves as a place for hot meals and health services, like tetanus and covid shots.

Dozens of local, like Pearl Wyman, are relying on the center as recovery continues.

“My husband is handicapped and he’s a veteran and he needs clothes, but thank God for the community and the people in the community that’s trying to help other people,” said Wyman.

As those in Lafitte move forward with recovery, the members of St. Anthony’s say they will be there every step of the way, using their time – and their faith – to help others.

“We are all together in this journey of life and so, we come and help each other. You always have friends next to you to help, but you also have the church as an anchor, as a place of refuge,” said Father Luke Nguyen.

