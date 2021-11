The Indian table tennis pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra advanced to the mixed doubles semi-finals at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 on Thursday. G Sathiyan-Manika Batra came from behind to beat Prithika Pavade and Alexandre Cassin of France in the quarter-finals. The Indians were trailing 2-1 at one stage but clinched a 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8) win.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO