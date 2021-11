You're out on the highway, driving along when you see the flashing lights in the rearview mirror. It's a Washington State Patrol car (WSP) and it's coming up fast. You check your speedometer, glance around the car, and then wonder where he/she is headed? The car roars past and disappears into the distance. You drive on and several miles down the road you come upon the scene of a serious accident and in the middle of the devastation is that trooper, helping to save the lives of the victims.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO