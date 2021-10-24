CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

One dead after two-car chase, gunfire

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
New Castle News
 9 days ago
Two cars chasing one another and gunfire early Saturday ended in a crash and the death of a New Castle man.

New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the detectives are still trying to piece together what happened when a blue Corvette driven by An-Tyne Johnson, 31, went down a hillside, hit a phone pole and flipped onto its roof.

Johnson was dead at the scene. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death, Salem said.

He said gunfire had been exchanged, and the other driver, Sam Cheeks, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Sharon Regional Health System. No word was available about his condition on Sunday.

Salem said Cheeks’ car, a Nissan, also had descended a hillside and ended up on Liberty Street, riddled with bullet holes.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, ending with the crash on Liberty Avenue, not far from Mahoning Avenue, Salem said.

“We’re still trying to determine what happened,” Salem said Sunday afternoon. He said more details will be made available at the conclusion of the investigation.

