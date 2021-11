The Royal Mint is set to bring pioneering technology to the UK that will allow it to recycle discarded mobile phones and laptops to recover gold, silver and precious metals.The Government-owned coinmaker has signed a deal with Canadian start-up Excir to use the world’s first sustainable precious metal technology.The Royal Mint aims to use the technology, based on chemistry, at its site in South Wales to retrieve precious metals from e-waste, which is contained within the circuit boards of discarded electronics such as phones and laptops.It said trials of the technology at The Royal Mint has already produced gold with...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO