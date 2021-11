There was an ever-present sloppiness to the Rangers’ play on Monday night that no amount of grit or grind could overcome. Maybe it was the fact that the Blueshirts have competed in seven games in 12 days, which included a four-game road trip, but the result was a disheveled 5-1 loss to the Flames in front of 13,590 fans at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers, whose four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, didn’t want to use their strenuous schedule as a copout — though it helped soften the reality of how ugly this loss truly was.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO