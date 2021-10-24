Crypto in the crosshairs: US regulators eye the cryptocurrency sector

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Jelena McWilliams, who chairs the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters that a team of US bank regulators is trying to provide a roadmap for banks to engage with cryptoassets, e.g., let banks hold crypto in custody, use them as collateral for loans, or even hold them on their balance sheets like more traditional assets. "If we don’t bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks. ... The federal regulators won’t be able to regulate it," McWilliams was quoted as saying.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO