Windows has had some level of support for running Linux since 2016 when the Windows 10 Anniversary Update came out. It was a pain in the butt to get working at that time though, but with the second version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux in 2019, things became much more user-friendly. Now that Windows 11 is out, and it’s even easier to get Linux running on your Windows desktop.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO