Kids get an early jump on Halloween

A skeleton hand reaches out for Charlotte Frey as she receives her candy at Sunday’s Halloween parade at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Faith and fun went hand-in-hand at Sunday’s Halloween parade hosted outside the First Presbyterian Church on Franklin Street, as children “earned” treats by answering questions about the Bible.

It wasn’t a parade in the traditional sense, but a steady stream of costumed children made their way to each of the tables set up by the church on their front lawn, each with candy and a different set of spooky decorations.

“We traditionally would have a Halloween carnival here, and with COVID last year we weren’t able to that,” said Pam Kearns, the Christian Education Director at First Presbyterian Church. “This year, we’re setting up out here for the kids to come by and get some candy.”

Kearns mentioned that part of the reason for the outdoor setting was because the church’s kitchen was in the process of being remodeled.

As they arrived, children would make their way through four different stations lined up on the lawn, each manned by a volunteer from the church.

Each volunteer would ask the children questions about their faith, questions like “Who did God pass down the Ten Commandments to?” and “How many of each animal did Noah take on his ark?”

A correct answer was rewarded with a goodie bag filled with candy. Answer wrong … and get a goodie bag filled with candy.

Each station also featured some unique decor: At one table, the kids were able to retrieve their own candy from inside of a whale’s mouth, the same whale that, as the story goes, swallowed up Jonah.

At another, children waiting for candy were spooked by a mysterious, skeletal hand reaching out and grabbing them from under the table.

The parade ran for about an hour, with not a goodie bag left empty and no one left unsatisfied.

The first two children to make their way around the tables were Jaiden and Jaylyne Seagar, 13 and 6 respectively, from Wilkes-Barre.

“We saw this on Facebook just earlier today,” said Melissa Seagar, the children’s mother. “It’s never too early to start stocking up on candy.”