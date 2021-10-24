Dilfer destroying Streeter on radio

Russillo shares some thoughts on the Bengals’ win over the Ravens and the Chiefs’ blowout loss to the Titans (0:28), before he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss todays football headline: “The Bengals Are Good!” They discuss Joe Burrow’s NFL proficiency, Trent describes what it’s like when a QB is synced with a WR in the same way Joe Burrow is with Ja’Marr Chase, why the Chiefs’ offense has been less effective vs. their opponents, Trent’s optimism for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whether Jared Goff can be the Lions’ QB of the future, a tough game for Justin Fields vs. the Buccaneers, and more (6:50). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (41:50).

