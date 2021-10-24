CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dilfer destroying Streeter on radio

 9 days ago

Not sure what exactly he is referring to (mechanics, playing out of system, etc) but trent dilfer says TLaw and DJ completely ruined by Streeter. hear for yourself. "What's going on with DJ right now at Clemson is probably the most egregious thing I've seen... DJ's gotten worse." -...

Trent Dilfer says

Trent Dilfer says the QB coach is not helping with the QBs, but making them worse. He points out how TL has improved greatly since going to. Jacksonville. He puts DJU's poor performance directly on Streeter. Do we need a new QB coach? I don't remember Streeter being a great QB, but then, again I'm old.
