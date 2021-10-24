CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin comforts family of filmmaker he shot

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYAph_0cbM7uuS00

Alec Baldwin reportedly spent the weekend comforting the widower and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed during one of his scenes on a New Mexico film set.

The actor was pictured outside a Santa Fe hotel with Matthew Hutchins and his son just days after the tragic incident, which happened on Thursday while Mr Baldwin and the 42-year-old cinematographer were filming the movie Rust . Mr Baldwin stars in and produces the film.

Pictures showed Mr Baldwin hugging Mr Hutchins, and walking with his son, as a source told People the actor would be taking some time out of the spotlight.

“This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye,” the souce said, adding that Mr Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” after the fatal shooting.

“Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated,” they said.

The set, outside of Santa Fe at Bonanza Creek Ranch, had been plagued by complaints, according to reports. A prop weapon allegedly mischarged in the days before Ms Hutchins’s tragic death. Former coworkers of crew in charge of armory and props have come forward to allege previous failures to follow protocol. Just hours before Ms Hutchins was shot, some crew members reportedly walked out to protest inadequate conditions.

Mr Baldwin had been told a prop gun he was handed was “cold,” or unloaded – but it discharged, hitting Mr Hutchins and the film’s director, Joel Souza. The mother of one was killed and Mr Souza was injured.

Following the incident, Mr Baldwin tweeted: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin wrote. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

A vigil was held this weekend for Ms Hutchins in Santa Fe and another was planned for Sunday night in California, where Ms Hutchins, originally from Ukraine, now lived with her husband and son.

The armourer on set responsible for prop guns and weapons was 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the daughter of a famed Hollywood firearms expert who was coming off of her first film as head armourer. Assistant Director Dave Halls - who handed the gun to Mr Baldwin and assured that it was unloaded - had been the subject of safety complaints on previous sets, former coworkers told CNN .

New Mexico authorities continue to investigate last week’s fatal incident.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Fanny pack’ of bullets found on Rust set by investigators: ‘Loose ammunition raises questions’

Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Guns#Santa Fe#Rust
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

314K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy